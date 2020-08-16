TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 15, 2020
_____
056 FPUS54 KHGX 160728
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 160727
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
227 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
TXZ237-162100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
227 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming south
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ337-162100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
227 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ437-162100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
227 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting
to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers until
late night, then mostly clear late. Lows in the lower 80s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ214-162100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
227 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
clear late. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...
around 80 coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ238-162100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
227 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Light winds late becoming west around 5 mph in the morning, then
shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings
109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ338-162100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
227 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in
the afternoon. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
clear late. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then
a chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around
80 coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in
the lower 80s coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ438-162100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
227 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
clear late. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then
a chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly clear after
midnight. Lows around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ235-162100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
227 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph early
in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ335-162100-
Coastal Jackson-
227 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
early in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then a 20 percent
chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 103 to 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ313-162100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
227 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
clear late. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance
of showers after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ236-162100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
227 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ336-162100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
227 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then a slight chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly clear late. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ436-162100-
Matagorda Islands-
227 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy late.
Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning
shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance
of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ227-162100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
227 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then clearing. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around
100. Light winds becoming south around 5 mph. Heat index readings
109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ226-162100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
227 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming west
around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers until
late night, then partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ213-162100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
227 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 101. West winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A
chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ300-162100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
227 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
winds becoming south around 5 mph. Heat index readings 109 to
114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
clear late. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
103 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ200-162100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
227 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Light winds
late becoming northwest around 5 mph. Heat index readings 109 to
114.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of showers
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ199-162100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
227 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 101. West winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to
108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear with a
slight chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ212-162100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
227 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny late in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late
evening and early morning. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ211-162100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
227 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs
around 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings
108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly clear late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ210-162100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
227 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then clearing. Highs around 100.
Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers until
late night, then mostly clear late. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ197-162100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
227 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
around 101. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings
107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ198-162100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
227 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A
slight chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting
to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ177-162100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
227 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102. Southwest winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A
slight chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ178-162100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
227 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 102. West winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A
slight chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows
in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers