TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 7, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
258 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
TXZ237-082100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
258 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy
fog late. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ337-082100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
258 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A
20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ437-082100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
258 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ214-082100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
258 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast
winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming south increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...
around 80 coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s inland...
around 90 coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...
around 80 coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ238-082100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
258 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog late. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ338-082100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
258 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s inland...around 90 coast.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ438-082100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
258 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late, then
partly cloudy early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ235-082100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
258 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ335-082100-
Coastal Jackson-
258 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ313-082100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
258 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph early in the morning
becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ236-082100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
258 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A
slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ336-082100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
258 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A
20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ436-082100-
Matagorda Islands-
258 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ227-082100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
258 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of
showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ226-082100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
258 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy
fog late. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ213-082100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
258 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ300-082100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
258 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning
and early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming
south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ200-082100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
258 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
late morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late
becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ199-082100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
258 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ212-082100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
258 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog late. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming south
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ211-082100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
258 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog late. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ210-082100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
258 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ197-082100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
258 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late
becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ198-082100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
258 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog
late. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ177-082100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
258 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ178-082100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
258 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ179-082100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
258 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ164-082100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
258 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. Light winds late becoming south around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ195-082100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
258 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ196-082100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
258 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ176-082100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
258 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny
in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ163-082100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
258 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming south
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
