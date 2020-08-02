TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 1, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

TXZ237-022100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy early in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ337-022100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ437-022100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ214-022100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the

upper 70s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting

to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ238-022100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ338-022100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...

in the lower 80s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in

the lower 80s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in

the lower 80s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ438-022100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ235-022100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Light winds late becoming north around 5 mph in the morning,

then shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ335-022100-

Coastal Jackson-

357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ313-022100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ236-022100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny until

afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late

becoming north around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ336-022100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around

90. West winds around 5 mph late shifting to the north in the

morning, then shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ436-022100-

Matagorda Islands-

357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the north in

the morning, then shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ227-022100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny until

afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late

becoming north around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ226-022100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Light winds late becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ213-022100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ300-022100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming north around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ200-022100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming north around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ199-022100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ212-022100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ211-022100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West

winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ210-022100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

winds late becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning, then

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ197-022100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

late shifting to the west in the morning, then shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ198-022100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ177-022100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ178-022100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph late shifting to the north.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ179-022100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ164-022100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ195-022100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. West winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ196-022100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ176-022100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ163-022100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

357 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

