TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 31, 2020

_____

826 FPUS54 KHGX 010614

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 010613

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

113 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

TXZ237-010900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

113 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

TXZ337-010900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

113 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then a 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

TXZ437-010900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

113 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ214-010900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

113 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

TXZ238-010900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

113 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

TXZ338-010900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

113 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

TXZ438-010900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

113 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around

80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

TXZ235-010900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

113 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

TXZ335-010900-

Coastal Jackson-

113 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

TXZ313-010900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

113 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

TXZ236-010900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

113 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

TXZ336-010900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

113 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

90. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ436-010900-

Matagorda Islands-

113 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ227-010900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

113 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

TXZ226-010900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

113 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

TXZ213-010900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

113 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

TXZ300-010900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

113 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

TXZ200-010900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

113 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

TXZ199-010900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

113 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

TXZ212-010900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

113 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ211-010900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

113 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ210-010900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

113 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ197-010900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

113 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ198-010900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

113 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ177-010900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

113 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ178-010900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

113 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

TXZ179-010900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

113 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight, then a 50 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ164-010900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

113 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight, then a 50 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ195-010900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

113 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ196-010900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

113 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ176-010900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

113 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ163-010900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

113 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

