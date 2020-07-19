TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
257 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
257 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming east 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
257 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly clear
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
257 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. A 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
257 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
257 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming
east 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly clear
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
257 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A 50 percent chance
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s inland...
in the lower 80s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
257 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 60 percent
chance after midnight. Lows around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
257 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
Coastal Jackson-
257 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph early in the
morning becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
257 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
257 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then a 40 percent chance. Highs in the lower
90s. Light winds late becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
257 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning,
then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly clear
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
Matagorda Islands-
257 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph late becoming east increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly clear
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance after midnight.
Lows around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
257 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Light winds late becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
257 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds late becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
257 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
257 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
257 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
257 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
257 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
257 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
257 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming
east 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
257 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
257 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light
winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
257 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lowe