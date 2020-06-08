TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 7, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
242 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
TXZ237-082100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
242 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 108 to 113.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ337-082100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
242 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ437-082100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
242 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ214-082100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
242 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in
the lower 70s coast.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s inland...around 90 coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the
lower 90s coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ238-082100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
242 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph late
becoming southwest increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ338-082100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
242 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...
in the mid 70s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in
the mid 70s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in
the mid 70s coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the
mid 70s coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ438-082100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
242 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ235-082100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
242 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to
114.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent after midnight. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ335-082100-
Coastal Jackson-
242 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
107 to 112.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ313-082100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
242 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ236-082100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
242 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ336-082100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
242 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ436-082100-
Matagorda Islands-
242 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ227-082100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
242 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
late becoming west increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to
the east after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent after
midnight. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ226-082100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
242 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to
113.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ213-082100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
242 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph late
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
109 to 114.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to
the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ300-082100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
242 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ200-082100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
242 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ199-082100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
242 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
107 to 112.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ212-082100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
242 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
109 to 114.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to
the east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ211-082100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
242 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
108 to 113.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to
the east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ210-082100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
242 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
late becoming west increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
108 to 113.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to
the east after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ197-082100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
242 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 109 to 114.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ198-082100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
242 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 108 to 113.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ177-082100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
242 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ178-082100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
242 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to
the north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ179-082100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
242 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ164-082100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
242 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly clear late. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ195-082100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
242 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ196-082100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
242 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ176-082100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
242 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing
to 20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ163-082100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
242 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Scattered
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
