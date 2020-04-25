TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 24, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

228 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

TXZ237-252100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

228 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ337-252100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

228 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ437-252100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

228 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ214-252100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

228 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ238-252100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

228 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ338-252100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

228 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the

upper 60s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ438-252100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

228 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ235-252100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

228 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ335-252100-

Coastal Jackson-

228 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ313-252100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

228 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ236-252100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

228 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ336-252100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

228 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ436-252100-

Matagorda Islands-

228 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ227-252100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

228 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ226-252100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

228 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ213-252100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

228 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ300-252100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

228 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ200-252100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

228 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ199-252100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

228 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs around 80. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance after midnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ212-252100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

228 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ211-252100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

228 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ210-252100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

228 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ197-252100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

228 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs around 80. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

TXZ198-252100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

228 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ177-252100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

228 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ178-252100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

228 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ179-252100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

228 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ164-252100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

228 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ195-252100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

228 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as warm. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

TXZ196-252100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

228 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs around 80. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

TXZ176-252100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

228 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ163-252100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

228 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

