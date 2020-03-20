TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 19, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

227 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

TXZ237-202100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

227 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Cooler. Lows around 60.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ337-202100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

227 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning.

A chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ437-202100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

227 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ214-202100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

227 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late afternoon. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast.

$$

TXZ238-202100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

227 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Cooler. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ338-202100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

227 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s coast.

$$

TXZ438-202100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

227 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late night. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of

showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ235-202100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

227 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph early

in the morning shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Cooler. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ335-202100-

Coastal Jackson-

227 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until afternoon. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog in the late

evening and early morning. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ313-202100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

227 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning.

A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning.

A chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ236-202100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

227 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Cooler. Lows in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ336-202100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

227 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning.

A chance of showers late. Patchy fog in the late evening and

early morning. Cooler. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing

to 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ436-202100-

Matagorda Islands-

227 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and

early morning. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ227-202100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

227 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Cooler. Lows in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the morning. Showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ226-202100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

227 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph early

in the morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Cooler. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ213-202100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

227 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the north with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent late

increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning.

A chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ300-202100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

227 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning.

A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening,

then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ200-202100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

227 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent late

increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening,

then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ199-202100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

227 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph late shifting to the

northeast with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

late increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers

late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of showers in the afternoon, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ212-202100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

227 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Showers likely. A

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph late becoming northeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent late increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers

late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing

to 50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ211-202100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

227 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms until

afternoon, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers

late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ210-202100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

227 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms until

late afternoon. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the northeast 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ197-202100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

227 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms until

afternoon, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70.

South winds around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of showers in the afternoon, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing

to 50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ198-202100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

227 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs

around 70. South winds around 5 mph late becoming north

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in

the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ177-202100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

227 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late, then

showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.

South winds around 5 mph late shifting to the north with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning.

A chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of showers in the afternoon, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until

late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ178-202100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

227 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph late shifting to the

north. Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ179-202100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

227 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph late shifting to the

north. Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening,

then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ164-202100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

227 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late, then

showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.

South winds around 5 mph late shifting to the north. Chance of

rain 80 percent late increasing to 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ195-202100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

227 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming

north increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent late

decreasing to 70 percent in the morning, then increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of showers in the afternoon, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ196-202100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

227 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph late becoming north

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent late

decreasing to 70 percent in the morning, then increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in

the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance