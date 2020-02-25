TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 24, 2020
_____
333 FPUS54 KHGX 250928
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 250927
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
TXZ237-252200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph late
shifting to the north.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ337-252200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then partly cloudy late. Breezy. Lows in the
mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ437-252200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a
chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing
to 20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ214-252200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph early
in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s inland...
in the upper 30s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the
mid 40s coast.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the
upper 40s coast.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in
the upper 50s coast.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ238-252200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming
northeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ338-252200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph late shifting to the east.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then partly cloudy late. Breezy, cooler. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s inland...in
the upper 30s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the
mid 40s coast.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...
around 50 coast.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper
60s coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in
the upper 50s coast.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ438-252200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a
chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing
to 20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
in the morning becoming southwest and decreasing to around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ235-252200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph late
shifting to the northwest in the morning, then becoming north
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ335-252200-
Coastal Jackson-
327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph late
shifting to the east in the morning, then shifting to the north
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly clear late. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ313-252200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny until late
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late
shifting to the north.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ236-252200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
late shifting to the north.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ336-252200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then partly cloudy late. Breezy, cooler. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ436-252200-
Matagorda Islands-
327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until
late night. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph in the morning decreasing to 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ227-252200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph late
shifting to the northwest.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ226-252200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph late
shifting to the north in the morning, then increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ213-252200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late
shifting to the north.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ300-252200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny until late
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the
morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles early
in the evening. A slight chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles early in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ200-252200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late
becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly clear late. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in
the evening. A slight chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles early in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ199-252200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles early in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ212-252200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles early in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ211-252200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy
late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around
5 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late. Lows around 60. Chance
of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles early in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ210-252200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late. Lows around 60. Chance
of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles early in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ197-252200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ198-252200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in
the evening increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles late. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ177-252200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles late. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ178-252200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy
late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in
the evening. A chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ179-252200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy
late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles until
late night, then a chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ164-252200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles until
late night. A chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ195-252200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ196-252200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening
increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ176-252200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening
increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ163-252200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles until
late night. A chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
