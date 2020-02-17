TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 16, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

212 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

213 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles after

midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a

30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

213 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late

in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles

after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

213 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A slight chance of showers in

the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon, then a slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles

after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

213 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late

in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

A 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles

after midnight. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing

to 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in

the mid 40s coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

213 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the

morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

A 20 percent chance of sprinkles after midnight. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

213 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late

in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles

in the late evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

213 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog late, then areas of dense fog

early in the morning. Patchy fog in the late morning and

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening, then areas of

fog in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. A 20 percent

chance of sprinkles in the late evening and early morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to

90 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

213 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early

in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

Coastal Jackson-

213 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

A 20 percent chance of sprinkles after midnight. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

213 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the

morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles after

midnight. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing

to 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

213 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

A 20 percent chance of sprinkles after midnight. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

213 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles

after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Matagorda Islands-

213 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the

morning. Patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles

after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

213 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles after

midnight. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing

to 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

213 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early

in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in

the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

213 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles after

midnight. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent

in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

213 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent

in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

213 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Areas of fog early in the

morning. A slight chance of showers early in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening. A chance of sprinkles in the late evening and early

morning. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

213 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of sprinkles in the

late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

213 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers until afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles after

midnight. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing

to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

213 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early

in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 60 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a

60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

until late night, then showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

213 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early

in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles after

midnight. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

213 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles after

midnight. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

213 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles after

midnight. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

213 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening. A chance of sprinkles in the late evening and early

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

213 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early

in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening. A chance of sprinkles in the late evening and early

morning. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in th