Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

TXZ237-131000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ337-131000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ437-131000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

TXZ214-131000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in

the upper 40s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ238-131000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ338-131000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...around 50 coast. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ438-131000-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ235-131000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ335-131000-

Coastal Jackson-

127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ313-131000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs around 60.

TXZ236-131000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then

a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ336-131000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ436-131000-

Matagorda Islands-

127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ227-131000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then clearing.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ226-131000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ213-131000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ300-131000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs around 60.

TXZ200-131000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ199-131000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then clearing.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ212-131000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then clearing.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ211-131000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then clearing.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ210-131000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then clearing.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ197-131000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ198-131000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ177-131000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds in the

evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ178-131000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ179-131000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ164-131000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ195-131000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ196-131000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ176-131000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ163-131000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s.

