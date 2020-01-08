TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 7, 2020

_____

504 FPUS54 KHGX 080927

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 080927

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

TXZ237-082200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

327 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

late night. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance late.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ337-082200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

327 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A

chance of showers. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ437-082200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ214-082200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

327 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 70 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s

inland...in the mid 40s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ238-082200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

327 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

late night. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening

and early morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 70 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ338-082200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

327 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph late becoming southeast increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 70 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ438-082200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 60 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ235-082200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 70 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ335-082200-

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and early afternoon. Showers and

thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ313-082200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

327 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A

30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 70 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance late.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ236-082200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 70 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ336-082200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A

chance of showers. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ436-082200-

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely late in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy, cooler.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ227-082200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

327 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

late night. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 80 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 80 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

late night. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening

and early morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ226-082200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

327 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 80 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

late night. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening

and early morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ213-082200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 80 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 80 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent

chance late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ300-082200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. A chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ200-082200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

327 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 80 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 80 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

late night. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening

and early morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ199-082200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent

chance late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ212-082200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

327 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

late night. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening

and early morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until

late afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent

chance late. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ211-082200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

327 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ210-082200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until

late afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ197-082200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

327 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ198-082200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

night. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and

early morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ177-082200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

327 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Not as cool. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ178-082200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

327 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ179-082200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

327 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Patchy fog after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms until late night, then

thunderstorms likely and a slight chance of showers late. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening

decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Not as cool. Lows in

the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ164-082200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

327 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny

late in the afternoon. Hig