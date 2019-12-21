TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 20, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
TXZ237-212200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then a
20 percent chance early in the morning. Highs around 60. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly clear late. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ337-212200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then a
20 percent chance early in the morning. Highs around 60. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly clear late. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ437-212200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers late, then a
20 percent chance early in the morning. Highs around 60. North
winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly clear late. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ214-212200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s coast.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid
40s coast. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the
upper 40s coast.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the mid 60s
coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...
in the mid 50s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s coast.
TXZ238-212200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Highs
around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ338-212200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Highs
around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly clear late. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s inland...
in the upper 60s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ438-212200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then a
20 percent chance early in the morning. Highs around 60. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ235-212200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then
a 30 percent chance until late afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ335-212200-
Coastal Jackson-
257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance until late afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ313-212200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ236-212200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then a
20 percent chance early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ336-212200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then a
30 percent chance in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ436-212200-
Matagorda Islands-
257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then a
30 percent chance in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ227-212200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Highs
around 60. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ226-212200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the
morning. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ213-212200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ300-212200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling
into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ200-212200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly clear late. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ199-212200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling
into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ212-212200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ211-212200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ210-212200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers late. Highs around 60. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ197-212200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ198-212200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ177-212200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling
into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs around 70.
TXZ178-212200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then a
40 percent chance early in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly clear late. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs around 70.
TXZ179-212200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ164-212200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs around 70.
TXZ195-212200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows around 40. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ196-212200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ176-212200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly clear late. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling
into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ163-212200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
257 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
