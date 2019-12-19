TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
213 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
TXZ237-192200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
213 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the evening. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ337-192200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
213 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning,
then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ437-192200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
213 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. A slight
chance of thunderstorms until late night. A chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ214-192200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
213 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the
lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then
showers likely in the late evening and early morning. A chance of
showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper
40s coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ238-192200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
213 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ338-192200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
213 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening, then
a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the
lower 50s coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in
the mid 50s coast.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ438-192200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
213 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ235-192200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
213 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight, then
showers likely late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon.
A slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ335-192200-
Coastal Jackson-
213 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 60 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Cloudy with a 60 percent chance late. Not as cool. Lows
in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. A slight
chance of thunderstorms until late night. A chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ313-192200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
213 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ236-192200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
213 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 60 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with a
60 percent chance late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ336-192200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
213 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 60 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with a
60 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening. A
slight chance of thunderstorms until late night. A chance of
showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ436-192200-
Matagorda Islands-
213 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 60 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with a
60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ227-192200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
213 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers
likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ226-192200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
213 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 60 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with a
60 percent chance late. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely early in the morning, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ213-192200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
213 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in
the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon, then
showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ300-192200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
213 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows around
40. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 60 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ200-192200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
213 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the
upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and early
afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ199-192200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
213 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 60. Light winds late becoming southeast around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows around 40.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ212-192200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
213 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 60. Light winds late becoming southeast around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in
the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers
likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening, then
a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ211-192200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
213 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 60. Light winds late becoming southeast around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers
likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening, then
a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ210-192200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
213 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds late becoming southeast
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
evening and early morning. Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of
showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely until late afternoon, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the evening. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ197-192200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
213 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 60. Light winds late becoming southeast around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers
likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ198-192200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
213 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 60. Light winds late becoming southeast around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in
the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon, then
showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ177-192200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
213 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
around 60. Light winds late becoming southeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows around 40.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 70 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ178-192200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
213 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the
upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and early
afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ179-192200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
213 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 30s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 60 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening, then
a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ164-192200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
213 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
around 60. Light winds late becoming southeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 60 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening, then
a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into
the mid 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ195-192200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
213 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 60. Light winds late becoming southeast around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers
likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ196-192200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
213 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds late becoming southeast
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in
the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers
likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ176-192200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
213 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
around 60. Light winds late becoming south around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening, then
a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows
around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ163-192200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
213 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 60 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening, then
a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
