TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 5, 2019

_____

303 FPUS54 KHGX 060858

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 060857

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

TXZ237-062200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

257 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs around 80. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms until late night,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ337-062200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

257 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to near 100 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance of

showers late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ437-062200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and early afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to near

100 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

northeast increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon. A slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ214-062200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

257 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...

around 50 coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ238-062200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

257 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

mid 60s in the afternoon. Light winds in the morning becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening. Thunderstorms.

A chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ338-062200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

257 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to near 100 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening. Thunderstorms.

A chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in

the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 inland...in the

mid 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ438-062200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and early afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to near

100 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms until late night,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon. A slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ235-062200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in

the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon. A slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ335-062200-

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs around 80. East

winds around 5 mph late becoming southeast increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to near 100 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in

the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ313-062200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

257 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid

60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ236-062200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs around 80. East

winds around 5 mph late becoming southeast increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 50s.

$$

TXZ336-062200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to near 100 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in

the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ436-062200-

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to near 100 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows around 50. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ227-062200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

257 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ226-062200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms until late

night, then thunderstorms likely and a chance of showers late.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening

decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ213-062200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ300-062200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

mid 60s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ200-062200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

257 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light winds late becoming southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ199-062200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers until late night, then a slight

chance of showers late. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ212-062200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

257 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers until late night, then a slight

chance of showers late. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ211-062200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

257 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming

north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the evening. A chance of showers until late night, then a slight

chance of showers late. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ210-062200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ197-062200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ198-062200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon. Light winds in the morning becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around

50.

$$

TXZ177-062200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light winds late

becoming southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Colder. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ178-062200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

257 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs around

50.

$$

TXZ179-062200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

257 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ164-062200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

257 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 per