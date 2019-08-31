TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 30, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

TXZ237-312100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds late becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ337-312100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ437-312100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north

after midnight. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ214-312100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 30 percent. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ238-312100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds late becoming east around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ338-312100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ438-312100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows around 80. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ235-312100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 30 percent chance. Highs in the mid

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ335-312100-

Coastal Jackson-

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ313-312100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ236-312100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ336-312100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ436-312100-

Matagorda Islands-

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ227-312100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

late becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ226-312100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 30 percent chance. Highs in the mid

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ213-312100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

late becoming east around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear with a

30 percent chance in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ300-312100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming east

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ200-312100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming east

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the evening.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ199-312100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

late becoming east around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear with a

30 percent chance in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ212-312100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

late becoming east around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear with a

30 percent chance in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ211-312100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

late becoming east around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ210-312100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

late becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ197-312100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

late becoming east around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ198-312100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

late becoming east around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ177-312100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

late becoming east around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ178-312100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. A 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming northeast

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear with a

30 percent chance in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ179-312100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Light winds early in the morning becoming northeast around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear with a

30 percent chance in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ164-312100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

early in the morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ195-312100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

late becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ196-312100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning. A 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming east

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ176-312100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

late becoming east around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ163-312100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

427 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

late becoming northeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

