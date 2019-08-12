TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

TXZ211-122100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to

111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 101. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ237-122100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

clear late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ337-122100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 110 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 110 to 115.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ437-122100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ196-122100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ195-122100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 101. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ214-122100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ210-122100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to

111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ227-122100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to

111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ238-122100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ338-122100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 80s coast.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 80s coast.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in

the lower 80s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ438-122100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ198-122100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ213-122100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ313-122100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

early in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ163-122100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ235-122100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ335-122100-

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ200-122100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ300-122100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting

to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ176-122100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming sunny in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late

in the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around 5 mph. Heat

index readings 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ236-122100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ336-122100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ436-122100-

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ199-122100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ179-122100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ178-122100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ164-122100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ177-122100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around 5 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ212-122100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to

111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ197-122100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to

109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ226-122100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

