TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
127 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
TXZ211-260900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
127 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ237-260900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
127 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
TXZ337-260900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
127 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
TXZ437-260900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
127 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
TXZ196-260900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
127 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ195-260900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
127 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ214-260900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
127 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the
mid 70s coast.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
TXZ210-260900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
127 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ227-260900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
127 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
TXZ238-260900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
127 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
TXZ338-260900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
127 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
TXZ438-260900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
127 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
TXZ198-260900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
127 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ213-260900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
127 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
TXZ313-260900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
127 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
TXZ163-260900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
127 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening
becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ235-260900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
127 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
TXZ335-260900-
Coastal Jackson-
127 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
TXZ200-260900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
127 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ300-260900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
127 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ176-260900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
127 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ236-260900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
127 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
TXZ336-260900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
127 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
TXZ436-260900-
Matagorda Islands-
127 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
TXZ199-260900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
127 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ179-260900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
127 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ178-260900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
127 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ164-260900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
127 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ177-260900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
127 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ212-260900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
127 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ197-260900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
127 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ226-260900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
127 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
