TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 21, 2019

_____

085 FPUS54 KHGX 220713

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 220712

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

212 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

TXZ211-222100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

212 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ237-222100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

212 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph late

increasing to 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ337-222100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

212 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ437-222100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

212 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ196-222100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

212 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph late increasing

to 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ195-222100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

212 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph late increasing

to 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ214-222100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

212 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to

108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around

80 coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s inland...

in the mid 70s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ210-222100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

212 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ227-222100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

212 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph late

increasing to 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ238-222100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

212 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ338-222100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

212 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ438-222100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

212 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ198-222100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

212 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

South winds around 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ213-222100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

212 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ313-222100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

212 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ163-222100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

212 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ235-222100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

212 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ335-222100-

Coastal Jackson-

212 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-222100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

212 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph late

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ300-222100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

212 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ176-222100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

212 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ236-222100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

212 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ336-222100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

212 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ436-222100-

Matagorda Islands-

212 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ199-222100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

212 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ179-222100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

212 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ178-222100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

212 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ164-222100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

212 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ177-222100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

212 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ212-222100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

212 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ197-222100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

212 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Part