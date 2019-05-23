TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

112 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

TXZ211-230900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

112 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TXZ237-230900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

112 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ337-230900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

112 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ437-230900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

112 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ196-230900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

112 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TXZ195-230900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

112 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TXZ214-230900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

112 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ210-230900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

112 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon, then scattered thunderstorms and

a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

TXZ227-230900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

112 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ238-230900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

112 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ338-230900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

112 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ438-230900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

112 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ198-230900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

112 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TXZ213-230900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

112 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ313-230900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

112 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ163-230900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

112 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ235-230900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

112 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ335-230900-

Coastal Jackson-

112 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ200-230900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

112 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ300-230900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

112 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ176-230900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

112 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ236-230900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

112 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon.

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ336-230900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

112 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon.

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ436-230900-

Matagorda Islands-

112 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon.

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ199-230900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

112 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

TXZ179-230900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

112 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

TXZ178-230900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

112 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ164-230900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

112 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TXZ177-230900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

112 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

TXZ212-230900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

112 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TXZ197-230900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

112 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TXZ226-230900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

112 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon.

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon, then scattered

thunderstorms and a chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

