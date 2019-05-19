TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 18, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
TXZ211-190900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ237-190900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ337-190900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ437-190900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ196-190900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ195-190900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ214-190900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the late morning and early afternoon. Partly
cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ210-190900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ227-190900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph
in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ238-190900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ338-190900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ438-190900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ198-190900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
to 25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ213-190900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the
morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
to 25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ313-190900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the
morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ163-190900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
...TORNADO WATCH 190 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in
the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ235-190900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ335-190900-
Coastal Jackson-
1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ200-190900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the
evening increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ300-190900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ176-190900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
...TORNADO WATCH 190 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ236-190900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ336-190900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ436-190900-
Matagorda Islands-
1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ199-190900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph in the evening increasing to 45 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the
morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ179-190900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
...TORNADO WATCH 190 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ178-190900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
...TORNADO WATCH 190 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the
evening increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ164-190900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
...TORNADO WATCH 190 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ177-190900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
...TORNADO WATCH 190 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms and showers
likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
to 25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ212-190900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to
25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ197-190900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ226-190900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
