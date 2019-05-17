TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 16, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
257 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
TXZ211-172100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
257 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy late,
then a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Partly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ237-172100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
257 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ337-172100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
257 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ437-172100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
257 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ196-172100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
257 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy late,
then a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
TXZ195-172100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
257 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy late,
then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late increasing to
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ214-172100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
257 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ210-172100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
257 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy late,
then a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Partly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ227-172100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
257 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
late increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ238-172100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
257 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ338-172100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
257 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ438-172100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
257 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ198-172100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
257 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance
of showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ213-172100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
257 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph early in the morning increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ313-172100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
257 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ163-172100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
257 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing
to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ235-172100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
257 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers
early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
TXZ335-172100-
Coastal Jackson-
257 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ200-172100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
257 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ300-172100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
257 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ176-172100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
257 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog
early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ236-172100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
257 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ336-172100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
257 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ436-172100-
Matagorda Islands-
257 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ199-172100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
257 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ179-172100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
257 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ178-172100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
257 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ164-172100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
257 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
TXZ177-172100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
257 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and a
slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ212-172100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
257 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
late increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and a
slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ197-172100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
257 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ226-172100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
257 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the
morning. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
