TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 13, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

TXZ211-142100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

312 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog late. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ237-142100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

312 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon, then scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ337-142100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

312 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ437-142100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

night, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ196-142100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

312 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds late becoming

east around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ195-142100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

312 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of

showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

late becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Patchy fog

late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ214-142100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

312 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s inland...around 70 coast.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the lower 70s

coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ210-142100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered

thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ227-142100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

312 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered

thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ238-142100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

312 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ338-142100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

312 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A

20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the

upper 60s inland...in the lower 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ438-142100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A slight

chance of showers early in the evening. A slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ198-142100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Mostly sunny early in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Patchy fog

late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ213-142100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A slight

chance of showers early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ313-142100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

312 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A slight

chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ163-142100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

312 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ235-142100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ335-142100-

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

evening. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ200-142100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

312 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ300-142100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ176-142100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

312 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds late becoming east around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ236-142100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A

chance of showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

night, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ336-142100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A

chance of showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

night, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ436-142100-

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late night, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ199-142100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds late becoming east around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ179-142100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

312 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ178-142100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

312 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ164-142100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

312 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ177-142100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds late becoming east

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ212-142100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

312 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Mostly clear late, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy

with scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A

20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Patchy fog

late. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the after