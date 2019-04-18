TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 17, 2019

_____

354 FPUS54 KHGX 180613

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 180612

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

112 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

TXZ211-180900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

112 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms

may be severe late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the morning. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ237-180900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

112 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then thunderstorms and showers likely late. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely

early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming northwest increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ337-180900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

112 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Showers and

thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ437-180900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

112 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent

in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming north and decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ196-180900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

112 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 81 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms

may be severe late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the morning.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph in the morning becoming northwest increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ195-180900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

112 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 81 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms

may be severe late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ214-180900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

112 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 80 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then a 80 percent chance late. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph coast. Chance of rain

90 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid

50s coast. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ210-180900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

112 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms

may be severe late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ227-180900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

112 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then thunderstorms and showers late. Some thunderstorms

may be severe late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent

in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ238-180900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

112 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northwest increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ338-180900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

112 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

inland...southeast 15 to 25 mph coast. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...around

60 coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ438-180900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

112 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Breezy.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming northwest

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows around 60.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ198-180900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

112 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 81 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms

may be severe late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a 60 percent chance in the morning.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph in the morning becoming northwest increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ213-180900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

112 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then thunderstorms and showers late. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ313-180900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

112 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then thunderstorms and showers likely late. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ163-180900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

112 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 81 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms

may be severe late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ235-180900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

112 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then thunderstorms and showers late. Some thunderstorms

may be severe late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 60 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Breezy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ335-180900-

Coastal Jackson-

112 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight, then thunderstorms and showers late. Some thunderstorms

may be severe late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 70 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a

70 percent chance in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ200-180900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

112 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then thunderstorms and showers late. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northwest increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ300-180900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

112 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then thunderstorms and showers likely late. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northwest increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ176-180900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

112 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 81 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms

may be severe late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the morning becoming northwest

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ236-180900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

112 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then thunderstorms and showers late. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely

early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ336-180900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

112 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then thunderstorms and showers likely late. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely

early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming northwest increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ436-180900-

Matagorda Islands-

112 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then thunderstorms and showers likely late. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely

early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming northwest increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 60. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ199-180900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

112 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 81 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then thunderstorms and showers late. Some thunderstorms

may be severe late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ179-180900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

112 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 81 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then thunderstorms and showers late. Some thunderstorms

may be severe late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northwest increasing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ178-180900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

112 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 81 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then thunderstorms and showers late. Some thunderstorms

may be severe late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

northwest increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ164-180900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

112 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 81 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers likely after

midnight, then thunderstorms and showers late. Some thunderstorms

may be severe late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

northwest increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ177-180900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

112 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 81 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers likely after

midnight, then thunderstorms and showers late. Some thunderstorms

may be severe late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms

likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northwest increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ212-180900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

112 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms

may be severe late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a 60 percent chance in the late

morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ197-180900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

112 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 81 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms

may be severe late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the morning. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ226-180900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

112 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then thunderstorms and showers late. Some thunderstorms

may be severe late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A

90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a 90 percent chance in the morning. Breezy. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming ligh