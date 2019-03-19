TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 18, 2019

_____

373 FPUS54 KHGX 190858

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 190857

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

357 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

TXZ211-192100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

357 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ237-192100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

357 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ337-192100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

357 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ437-192100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

357 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ196-192100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

357 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph late shifting to

the southeast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ195-192100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

357 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph late shifting to the east

in the morning, then becoming southeast increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ214-192100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

357 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s

coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast.

$$

TXZ210-192100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

357 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ227-192100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

357 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ238-192100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

357 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ338-192100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

357 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s

coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the

mid 50s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ438-192100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

357 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning decreasing to around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ198-192100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

357 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph late shifting to

the southeast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ213-192100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

357 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming mostly clear late. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ313-192100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

357 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late.

Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ163-192100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

357 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ235-192100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

357 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ335-192100-

Coastal Jackson-

357 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ200-192100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

357 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming mostly clear late. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds in

the evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ300-192100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

357 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming mostly clear late. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ176-192100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

357 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph late shifting to the southeast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ236-192100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

357 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ336-192100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

357 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ436-192100-

Matagorda Islands-

357 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming northeast and decreasing to around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ199-192100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

357 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph late shifting to the

east.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming mostly clear late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ179-192100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

357 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds in

the morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ178-192100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

357 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

late shifting to the east.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds in

the morning becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ164-192100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

357 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ177-192100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

357 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph late shifting to the

east.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ212-192100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

357 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

morning shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming mostly clear late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ197-192100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

357 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. North winds around 5 mph late becoming east increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ226-192100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

357 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather