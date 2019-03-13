TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 12, 2019

267 FPUS54 KHGX 130742

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 130741

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

TXZ211-132100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph early in the morning becoming

southwest and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ237-132100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ337-132100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy until

late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ437-132100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph early in the morning decreasing to

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening increasing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph in the morning

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ196-132100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

slight chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph early in the morning becoming

southwest and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ195-132100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers late, then mostly

cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 25 to 35 mph becoming southwest and decreasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 80 percent

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ214-132100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in

the upper 40s coast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 inland...in the

lower 50s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ210-132100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph early in the morning becoming

southwest and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ227-132100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ238-132100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ338-132100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening increasing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ438-132100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 70.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening increasing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ198-132100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers late, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph early in the

morning becoming southwest and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ213-132100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph early in the morning

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ313-132100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph early in the

morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ163-132100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers late, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph early in the

morning becoming southwest and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ235-132100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph early in the morning becoming

southwest and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ335-132100-

Coastal Jackson-

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph early in the morning decreasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ200-132100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ300-132100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ176-132100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers late, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph early in the

morning becoming southwest and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ236-132100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ336-132100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening increasing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ436-132100-

Matagorda Islands-

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph early in the morning

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening increasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ199-132100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then a 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph early in the morning becoming southwest and

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ179-132100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ178-132100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A 70 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ164-132100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then a 80 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ177-132100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers late, then partly

cloudy with a 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph early in

the morning becoming southwest and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ212-132100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy late, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph early in the morning becoming southwest and

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ197-132100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to

30 mph early in the morning becoming southwest and decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ226-132100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph early in the morning becoming southwest and

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather