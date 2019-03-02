TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 1, 2019

_____

690 FPUS54 KHGX 020958

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 020957

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

TXZ211-022200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ237-022200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting

to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 50.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ337-022200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog late. Patchy dense fog. A

chance of drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

dense fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

dense fog. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 40. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ437-022200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog late. Patchy dense fog. A

chance of drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

dense fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

dense fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northwest increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ196-022200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around 30.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ195-022200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ214-022200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog late. Patchy dense fog. A

chance of drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

dense fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

dense fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ210-022200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

drizzle early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ227-022200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening,

then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

60. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northwest

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ238-022200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle early in the

morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

dense fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

dense fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ338-022200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog late. Patchy dense fog. A

chance of drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

dense fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

dense fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northwest increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s inland...around 40 coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ438-022200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog late. Patchy dense fog. A

chance of drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

dense fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

dense fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ198-022200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming north increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ213-022200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows near

60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ313-022200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog late. Patchy dense fog. A

chance of drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening,

then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Patchy dense fog. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

dense fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ163-022200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming north increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ235-022200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, warmer. Lows around 50. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ335-022200-

Coastal Jackson-

357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog late. Patchy dense fog. A

chance of drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

dense fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Patchy dense fog. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ200-022200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ300-022200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening,

then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting

to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ176-022200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ236-022200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ336-022200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog late. Patchy dense fog. A

chance of drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

dense fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy dense fog. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows around

40. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 50.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ436-022200-

Matagorda Islands-

357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog late. Patchy dense fog. A

chance of drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

dense fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy dense fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming northwest increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ199-022200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to

the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ179-022200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ178-022200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ164-022200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ177-022200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ212-022200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to

the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ197-022200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ226-022200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening,

then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 60. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

60. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

