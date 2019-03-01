TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 28, 2019

_____

725 FPUS54 KHGX 010942

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 010942

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

342 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

TXZ211-012200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

342 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Not as cool.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting

to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ237-012200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

342 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Warmer. Lows

around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ337-012200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

342 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Warmer. Lows

around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs around

50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ437-012200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

342 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ196-012200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

342 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Not as cool.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of drizzle...possibly mixed with showers after

midnight. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ195-012200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

342 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Not as cool.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of drizzle...possibly mixed with showers after

midnight. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ214-012200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

342 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s coast. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ210-012200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

342 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Not as cool.

Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

north increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much colder. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ227-012200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

342 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ238-012200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

342 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Warmer. Lows

around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ338-012200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

342 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Warmer. Lows

around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 inland...in the

lower 40s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ438-012200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

342 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Lows

around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Areas of fog.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ198-012200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

342 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Not as cool.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of drizzle...possibly mixed with showers after

midnight. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ213-012200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

342 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ313-012200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

342 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ163-012200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

342 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Not as cool.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph early in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle...possibly mixed with

showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Light winds in the evening

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ235-012200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

342 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ335-012200-

Coastal Jackson-

342 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ200-012200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

342 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the evening, then a

chance of drizzle...possibly mixed with showers after midnight.

Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ300-012200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

342 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ176-012200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

342 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Not as cool.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph early in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle...possibly mixed with

showers. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds

in the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ236-012200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

342 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Warmer. Lows

around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ336-012200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

342 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ436-012200-

Matagorda Islands-

342 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ199-012200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

342 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Not as cool.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of drizzle...possibly mixed with showers after

midnight. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ179-012200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

342 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle...possibly mixed with

showers. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ178-012200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

342 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Not as cool.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of drizzle...possibly mixed with showers after

midnight. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ164-012200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

342 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Not as cool.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph early in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle...possibly mixed with

showers. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds

in the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ177-012200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

342 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Not as cool.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph early in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle...possibly mixed with

showers. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds

in the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ212-012200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

342 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the evening, then a

chance of drizzle...possibly mixed with showers after midnight.

Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ197-012200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

342 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Not as cool.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of drizzle...possibly mixed with showers after

midnight. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the

north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ226-012200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

342 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into

the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather