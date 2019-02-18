TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 18, 2019

_____

790 FPUS54 KHGX 182013

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 182012

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

212 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

TXZ211-191000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

212 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with a

40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ237-191000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

212 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. A

50 percent chance late. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ337-191000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

212 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A chance of showers after midnight, then showers likely

late. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning

becoming east and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ437-191000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

212 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A chance of showers after midnight, then showers likely

late. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning

becoming southeast and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ196-191000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

212 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with a

40 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ195-191000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

212 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with a

30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ214-191000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

212 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Showers likely late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower

70s coast. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ210-191000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

212 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with a

30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ227-191000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

212 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with a

40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ238-191000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

212 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Showers likely

late. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ338-191000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

212 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance of

showers after midnight, then showers likely late. Breezy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s coast. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning becoming east and decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing

to 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ438-191000-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

212 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A

chance of showers after midnight, then showers likely late.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds 20 to 25 mph in the morning becoming

southeast and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ198-191000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

212 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with a

40 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ213-191000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

212 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with a

40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,

then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ313-191000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

212 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. A

50 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ163-191000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

212 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with a

40 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent in the morning decreasing to 90 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ235-191000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

212 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. A

40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ335-191000-

Coastal Jackson-

212 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. A

40 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ200-191000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

212 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,

then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ300-191000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

212 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with showers

likely late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ176-191000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

212 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with a

40 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ236-191000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

212 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. A

50 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ336-191000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

212 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph in the morning

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ436-191000-

Matagorda Islands-

212 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A

chance of showers after midnight, then showers likely late.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ199-191000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

212 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with a

40 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ179-191000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

212 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

slight chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ178-191000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

212 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showe