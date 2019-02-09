TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 9, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

TXZ211-101000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

257 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ237-101000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

257 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Areas

of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ337-101000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

257 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Areas

of fog. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ437-101000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Areas

of fog. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ196-101000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

257 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ195-101000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

257 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ214-101000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

257 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Areas

of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s

inland...in the upper 40s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s

coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ210-101000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ227-101000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

257 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Areas

of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ238-101000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

257 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Areas

of fog. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ338-101000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

257 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in

the lower 70s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Areas

of fog. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...

around 50 coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ438-101000-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

257 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. A

20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Areas

of fog. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ198-101000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ213-101000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Areas

of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ313-101000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

257 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Warmer. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Areas

of fog. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ163-101000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

257 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

evening, then a 40 percent chance. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ235-101000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Areas

of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ335-101000-

Coastal Jackson-

257 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Areas

of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ200-101000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

257 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

evening. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ300-101000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Areas

of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ176-101000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

257 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ236-101000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Areas

of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ336-101000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Areas

of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ436-101000-

Matagorda Islands-

257 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Areas

of fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Areas

of fog. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ199-101000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ179-101000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

257 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ178-101000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

257 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ164-101000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

257 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ177-101000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ212-101000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

257 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ197-101000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ226-101000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Areas

of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather