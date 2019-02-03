TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1241 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

TXZ211-031000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

1241 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ237-031000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

1241 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ337-031000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

1241 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ437-031000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

1241 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

in the morning. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with isolated showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Patchy fog. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ196-031000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

1241 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ195-031000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

1241 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ214-031000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

1241 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70 inland...in the upper 60s

coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s inland...

in the lower 70s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the

lower 70s coast. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the

lower 70s coast. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ210-031000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1241 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ227-031000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

1241 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance

of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ238-031000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

1241 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ338-031000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

1241 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

70s inland...in the lower 70s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ438-031000-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

1241 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Areas of fog. Lows in the

upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Isolated showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated

showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ198-031000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1241 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ213-031000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

1241 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ313-031000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

1241 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ163-031000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

1241 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance

of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ235-031000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

1241 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ335-031000-

Coastal Jackson-

1241 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ200-031000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

1241 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ300-031000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

1241 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ176-031000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

1241 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ236-031000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

1241 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ336-031000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

1241 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ436-031000-

Matagorda Islands-

1241 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

in the morning. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Patchy fog. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Patchy fog. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ199-031000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

1241 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ179-031000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

1241 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ178-031000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

1241 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ164-031000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

1241 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ177-031000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

1241 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance

of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ212-031000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

1241 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ197-031000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

1241 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ226-031000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

1241 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

