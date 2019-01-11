TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019

_____

056 FPUS54 KHGX 111558

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 111557

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

957 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

TXZ211-112200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

957 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ237-112200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

957 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers and

scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ337-112200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

957 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ437-112200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

957 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ196-112200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

957 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the late morning and early

afternoon, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ195-112200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

957 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ214-112200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

957 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then cloudy with showers likely and scattered

thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast.

$$

TXZ210-112200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

957 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and scattered thunderstorms after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ227-112200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

957 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ238-112200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

957 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers

and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ338-112200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

957 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then cloudy with showers likely and scattered

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ438-112200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

957 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then cloudy with showers likely and scattered

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ198-112200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

957 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ213-112200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

957 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ313-112200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

957 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers and

scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ163-112200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

957 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ235-112200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

957 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and scattered thunderstorms after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ335-112200-

Coastal Jackson-

957 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ200-112200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

957 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers and

scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late.

Colder. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ300-112200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

957 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then cloudy with showers and scattered thunderstorms after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ176-112200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

957 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ236-112200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

957 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ336-112200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

957 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ436-112200-

Matagorda Islands-

957 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ199-112200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

957 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ179-112200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

957 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers and

scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ178-112200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

957 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ164-112200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

957 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ177-112200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

957 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ212-112200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

957 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ197-112200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

957 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and scattered thunderstorms after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ226-112200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

957 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather