TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 7, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the
morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around
50. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the
morning. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph late becoming light in the morning,
then becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early
in the morning. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming northeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early
in the morning. Patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon.
Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming northeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph early in the morning shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph early in the morning shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the morning.
Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s inland...
in the lower 70s coast. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming northeast increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s inland...
in the upper 40s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in
the upper 40s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph early in the
morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the
morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the morning.
Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph late becoming light in the morning,
then becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the morning.
Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s inland...
in the lower 70s coast. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming northeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the
morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around
50. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting
to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to
80 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy early
in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
late becoming light in the morning, then becoming northeast
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Coastal Jackson-
412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early
in the morning. Isolated showers early in the morning. Isolated
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph late becoming light in the morning, then becoming
southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming north
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph early in the morning shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the
morning. Isolated showers early in the morning. Isolated showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph late becoming light in the morning, then becoming south
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the morning.
Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph late becoming light in the morning, then becoming south
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming
north increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Matagorda Islands-
412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early
in the morning. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the
morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the
morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the
morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early
in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early
in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around
50. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of
rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the
morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around
50. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy early
in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
early in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
