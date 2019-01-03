TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 2, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
TXZ211-032200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers
early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ237-032200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent decreasing to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ337-032200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers
early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent decreasing to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ437-032200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers
early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent decreasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds in the
morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ196-032200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to 90 percent
in the morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ195-032200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ214-032200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the morning
decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid
40s coast. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in
the lower 50s coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ210-032200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ227-032200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers
early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent decreasing to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ238-032200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the morning decreasing
to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ338-032200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph late shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent early in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.
Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid
40s coast. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ438-032200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph late shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent early in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ198-032200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent late increasing to 90 percent
in the morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ213-032200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the morning decreasing
to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ313-032200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the morning decreasing
to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ163-032200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers. Highs in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late
increasing to 90 percent in the morning, then decreasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as
cool. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ235-032200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ335-032200-
Coastal Jackson-
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ200-032200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the morning decreasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ300-032200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the morning decreasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ176-032200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to 90 percent
in the morning, then decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ236-032200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers
early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent decreasing to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ336-032200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers
early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent decreasing to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ436-032200-
Matagorda Islands-
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers
early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent decreasing to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ199-032200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the morning decreasing
to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ179-032200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent late increasing to near
100 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ178-032200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent late increasing to near
100 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ164-032200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to near
100 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ177-032200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent late increasing to 90 percent
in the morning, then decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ212-032200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers
early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent decreasing to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ197-032200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers
early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ226-032200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers
early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
