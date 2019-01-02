TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 1, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

242 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

242 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely late, then showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent increasing to 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

242 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing

to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

242 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late

increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

242 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late

increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

242 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent late increasing to 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

242 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent late increasing to 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

242 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening

decreasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40 inland...in the lower 40s

coast.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...

around 50 coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

242 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent increasing to 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

242 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers likely in the

morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent increasing to 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

242 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

242 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late

increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid

40s coast.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

242 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to 80 percent

in the morning, then decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

242 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent late increasing to 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

242 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers likely in the

morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent increasing to 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

242 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers likely in the

morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent increasing to 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

242 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent late increasing to 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

242 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely early in the morning, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Coastal Jackson-

242 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely early in the morning, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent increasing to

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

242 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers likely in the

morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent increasing to 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

242 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers likely in the

morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent increasing to 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

242 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent late increasing to 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

242 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

242 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late

increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Matagorda Islands-

242 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

242 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent increasing to 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

242 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent increasing to near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

242 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely late, then showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent increasing to near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

242 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing

to 60 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

242 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent late increasing to 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

242 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent increasing to 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

242 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely late, then showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent late increasing to 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

242 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely early in the morning, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent increasing to

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

