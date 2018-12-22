TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TXZ211-222200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ237-222200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ337-222200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ437-222200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ196-222200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ195-222200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ214-222200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s

coast. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ210-222200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ227-222200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ238-222200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ338-222200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ438-222200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ198-222200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ213-222200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ313-222200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ163-222200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ235-222200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ335-222200-

Coastal Jackson-

1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ200-222200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ300-222200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ176-222200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ236-222200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ336-222200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ436-222200-

Matagorda Islands-

1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ199-222200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ179-222200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ178-222200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ164-222200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

clear late. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ177-222200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ212-222200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ197-222200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ226-222200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

