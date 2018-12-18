TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018

046 FPUS54 KHGX 181242

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 181242

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

642 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

TXZ211-182200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

642 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late night, then

showers likely late. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ237-182200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

642 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the morning then becoming cloudy in the afternoon. Areas of

dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late night, then

showers likely late. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ337-182200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

642 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy in the afternoon.

Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late night, then

showers likely late. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ437-182200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

642 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late night, then

showers likely late. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ196-182200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

642 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

winds in the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers until late night, then showers likely

late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning

becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ195-182200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

642 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ214-182200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

642 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Areas of dense fog with

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late night,

then showers likely late. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper

40s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ210-182200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

642 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ227-182200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

642 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late night, then

showers likely late. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ238-182200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

642 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late night, then

showers likely late. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to

the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ338-182200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

642 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late night, then

showers likely late. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to

the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Inland, northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Coast, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

morning increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the

lower 50s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ438-182200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

642 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late night, then

showers likely late. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting

to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ198-182200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

642 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ213-182200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

642 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late night, then

showers likely late. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ313-182200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

642 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late night, then

showers likely late. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ163-182200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

642 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers until late

night, then cloudy with showers likely late. Not as cool. Lows in

the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ235-182200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

642 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ335-182200-

Coastal Jackson-

642 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming northwest increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ200-182200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

642 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late night,

then showers likely late. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ300-182200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

642 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late night,

then showers likely late. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ176-182200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

642 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers until late night, then showers likely

late. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming northwest increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ236-182200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

642 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ336-182200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

642 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ436-182200-

Matagorda Islands-

642 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon, then a slight chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ199-182200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

642 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ179-182200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

642 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers until late

night, then cloudy with showers likely late. Lows in the upper

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ178-182200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

642 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ164-182200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

642 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers until late

night, then cloudy with showers likely late. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ177-182200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

642 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy

after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ212-182200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

642 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late night,

then showers likely late. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing

to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ197-182200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

642 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late night, then

showers likely late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing

to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ226-182200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

642 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

