TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 16, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

257 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

257 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph late becoming light in the morning, then

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog

late. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

70. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

257 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds late

becoming north around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

257 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the east

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

257 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

257 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper

40s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

257 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog

late. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

70. East winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

257 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light winds early in the morning becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming

light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

257 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph late

shifting to the north in the morning, then shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds in the evening becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

257 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph early in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

50. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

257 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning, then a

slight chance of in the late morning and early afternoon. A

slight chance of in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog

late. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds late

becoming north around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

257 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Light winds early in the morning becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning, then a

slight chance of in the late morning and early afternoon. A

slight chance of in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph late becoming light in the morning, then becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning, then a

slight chance of in the late morning and early afternoon. A

slight chance of in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

257 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning, then a

slight chance of in the late morning and early afternoon. A

slight chance of in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light winds late becoming northwest around 5 mph

in the morning, then shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog

late. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds late

becoming north around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds late

becoming northeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

257 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning, then a slight

chance of in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight

chance of in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

257 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning, then a slight

chance of in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight

chance of in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

257 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning, then a

slight chance of in the late morning and early afternoon. A

slight chance of in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds in the evening becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning, then a

slight chance of in the late morning and early afternoon. A

slight chance of in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

257 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds in the evening becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog

late. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

