TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 24, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

TXZ211-252200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

327 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ237-252200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

327 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ337-252200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

327 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ437-252200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ196-252200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

327 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting

to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ195-252200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

327 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ214-252200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

327 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...

around 40 coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in

the mid 40s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s

inland...in the upper 50s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ210-252200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph early in

the morning shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ227-252200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

327 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ238-252200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

327 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ338-252200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

327 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning decreasing to around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in

the upper 40s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ438-252200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning decreasing to around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ198-252200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ213-252200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ313-252200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

327 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ163-252200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

327 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph early

in the morning shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ235-252200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ335-252200-

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ200-252200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

327 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ300-252200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ176-252200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

327 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

early in the morning shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ236-252200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ336-252200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ436-252200-

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ199-252200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ179-252200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

327 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ178-252200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

327 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ164-252200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

327 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

early in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ177-252200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

327 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ212-252200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

327 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ197-252200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

327 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ226-252200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

327 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

