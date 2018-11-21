TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 21, 2018
_____
091 FPUS54 KHGX 211527
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 211527
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
TXZ211-212200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in
the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ237-212200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Isolated
thunderstorms until late night. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
East winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ337-212200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms until late
night, then showers likely late. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ437-212200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms until late
night, then showers likely late. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late
in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ196-212200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ195-212200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
early afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ214-212200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A
30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s
coast. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in
the mid 50s coast.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in
the mid 40s coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ210-212200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ227-212200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ238-212200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ338-212200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ438-212200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Isolated
thunderstorms until late night. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ198-212200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ213-212200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. East
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ313-212200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. East
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ163-212200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ235-212200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ335-212200-
Coastal Jackson-
927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ200-212200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ300-212200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ176-212200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the late morning and early
afternoon, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a
20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ236-212200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms
until late night. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent
in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ336-212200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms until late
night, then showers likely late. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ436-212200-
Matagorda Islands-
927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms until late
night, then showers likely late. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ199-212200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until
late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ179-212200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
until late night, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
late. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ178-212200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late night, then a
30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ164-212200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ177-212200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a
20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ212-212200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until
late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ197-212200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in
the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ226-212200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
