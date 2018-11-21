TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 21, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

TXZ211-212200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ237-212200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Isolated

thunderstorms until late night. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ337-212200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms until late

night, then showers likely late. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ437-212200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms until late

night, then showers likely late. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late

in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ196-212200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ195-212200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

early afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ214-212200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A

30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s

coast. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in

the mid 50s coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in

the mid 40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ210-212200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ227-212200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ238-212200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ338-212200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ438-212200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Isolated

thunderstorms until late night. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ198-212200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ213-212200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. East

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ313-212200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. East

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ163-212200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ235-212200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ335-212200-

Coastal Jackson-

927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ200-212200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ300-212200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ176-212200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the late morning and early

afternoon, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a

20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ236-212200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms

until late night. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent

in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ336-212200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms until late

night, then showers likely late. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ436-212200-

Matagorda Islands-

927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms until late

night, then showers likely late. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ199-212200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ179-212200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ178-212200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late night, then a

30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ164-212200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ177-212200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a

20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ212-212200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ197-212200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ226-212200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

927 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

