TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 20, 2018

_____

HGXZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 201327

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 201327

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

727 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

TXZ211-202200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

727 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming cloudy late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance

of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ237-202200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

727 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. A

slight chance of thunderstorms until late night. A chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing

to 50 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ337-202200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

727 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. A

slight chance of thunderstorms until late night. A chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing

to 50 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ437-202200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

727 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. A

slight chance of thunderstorms until late night. A chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing

to 50 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ196-202200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

727 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ195-202200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

727 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ214-202200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

727 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s

coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening. Showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s

coast. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in

the upper 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ210-202200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

727 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ227-202200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

727 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming cloudy late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening. Showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ238-202200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

727 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. A

slight chance of thunderstorms until late night. A chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ338-202200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

727 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...around 50 coast.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

A slight chance of thunderstorms until late night. A chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing

to 50 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ438-202200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

727 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

A slight chance of thunderstorms until late night. A chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing

to 50 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ198-202200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

727 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ213-202200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

727 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening. Showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ313-202200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

727 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening. Showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ163-202200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

727 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ235-202200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

727 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ335-202200-

Coastal Jackson-

727 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance

of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ200-202200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

727 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ300-202200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

727 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ176-202200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

727 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ236-202200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

727 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ336-202200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

727 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ436-202200-

Matagorda Islands-

727 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ199-202200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

727 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ179-202200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

727 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ178-202200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

727 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ164-202200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

727 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ177-202200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

727 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ212-202200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

727 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in

the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ197-202200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

727 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ226-202200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

727 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather