TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 19, 2018

_____

HGXZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 191613

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 191612

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

TXZ211-192200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ237-192200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A

chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon, then a

slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ337-192200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A

chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon, then a

slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ437-192200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A

chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon, then a

slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ196-192200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ195-192200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ214-192200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s coast. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s inland...in the upper 40s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in

the upper 40s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s

coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ210-192200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ227-192200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ238-192200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ338-192200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ438-192200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ198-192200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ213-192200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ313-192200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ163-192200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

50. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ235-192200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ335-192200-

Coastal Jackson-

1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ200-192200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ300-192200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ176-192200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ236-192200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ336-192200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A

chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon, then a

slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ436-192200-

Matagorda Islands-

1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A

chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon, then a

slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ199-192200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ179-192200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ178-192200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ164-192200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs around 50. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ177-192200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ212-192200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ197-192200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ226-192200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather