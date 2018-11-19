TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 19, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
TXZ211-192200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ237-192200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A
chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon, then a
slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ337-192200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A
chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon, then a
slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ437-192200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A
chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon, then a
slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ196-192200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ195-192200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
TXZ214-192200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s coast. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing
to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s inland...in the upper 40s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in
the upper 40s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s
coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ210-192200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TXZ227-192200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ238-192200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ338-192200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in
the lower 50s coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ438-192200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ198-192200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ213-192200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ313-192200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ163-192200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
50. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ235-192200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and early afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ335-192200-
Coastal Jackson-
1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and early afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ200-192200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ300-192200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ176-192200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ236-192200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and early afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ336-192200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A
chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon, then a
slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ436-192200-
Matagorda Islands-
1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A
chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon, then a
slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ199-192200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ179-192200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ178-192200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ164-192200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs around 50. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ177-192200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ212-192200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ197-192200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ226-192200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
1012 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
