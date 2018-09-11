TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1027 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
TXZ211-112100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1027 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely
and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ237-112100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
1027 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning
decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
TXZ337-112100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
1027 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
TXZ437-112100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
1027 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
TXZ196-112100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
1027 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ195-112100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
1027 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ214-112100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
1027 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the
morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
TXZ210-112100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1027 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely
and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely
and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ227-112100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
1027 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with showers and a chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ238-112100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
1027 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
30 percent.
TXZ338-112100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
1027 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the morning decreasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing
to 80 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s inland...in the mid 80s coast. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ438-112100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
1027 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent in the morning decreasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
TXZ198-112100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1027 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely
and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ213-112100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
1027 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ313-112100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
1027 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning
decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
30 percent.
TXZ163-112100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
1027 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ235-112100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
1027 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and a chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and a chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ335-112100-
Coastal Jackson-
1027 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with showers and a chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and a chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
TXZ200-112100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1027 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely
and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ300-112100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
1027 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent in
the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ176-112100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
1027 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ236-112100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
1027 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with showers and a chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and a chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
TXZ336-112100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
1027 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
TXZ436-112100-
Matagorda Islands-
1027 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
