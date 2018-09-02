TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
TXZ211-022100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a
50 percent chance late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ237-022100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing
to 70 percent after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ337-022100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the late morning
and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent
in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to
80 percent after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ437-022100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to
80 percent after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around
80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ196-022100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a
50 percent chance late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ195-022100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a
50 percent chance late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ214-022100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to
80 percent after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ210-022100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ227-022100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing
to 70 percent after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ238-022100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the late morning
and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to
80 percent after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ338-022100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the late morning
and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around
5 mph inland...south 10 to 15 mph coast. Chance of rain
70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after
midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ438-022100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the late morning
and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to
80 percent after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ198-022100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a
50 percent chance late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ213-022100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing
to 70 percent after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ313-022100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to
80 percent after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ163-022100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ235-022100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ335-022100-
Coastal Jackson-
1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ200-022100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and early afternoon, then showers and
thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ300-022100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ176-022100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ236-022100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ336-022100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning
decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ436-022100-
Matagorda Islands-
1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around
80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ199-022100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing
to 70 percent after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ179-022100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and early afternoon, then showers and
thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ178-022100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ164-022100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.