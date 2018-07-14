TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 13, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1142 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
TXZ211-140900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1142 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ237-140900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
1142 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ337-140900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
1142 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ437-140900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
1142 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ196-140900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
1142 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ195-140900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
1142 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ214-140900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
1142 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around 80 coast.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...around 80 coast.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around 80 coast.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...
around 80 coast.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ210-140900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1142 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ227-140900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
1142 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ238-140900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
1142 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ338-140900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
1142 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around 80 coast.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around 80 coast.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ438-140900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
1142 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around
90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ198-140900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1142 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ213-140900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
1142 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ313-140900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
1142 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ163-140900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
1142 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid
70s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ235-140900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
1142 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ335-140900-
Coastal Jackson-
1142 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ200-140900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1142 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
mid 70s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ300-140900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
1142 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ176-140900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
1142 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ236-140900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
1142 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph
in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ336-140900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
1142 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ436-140900-
Matagorda Islands-
1142 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ199-140900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
1142 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
mid 70s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ179-140900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
1142 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
mid 70s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ178-140900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
1142 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
mid 70s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ164-140900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
1142 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid
70s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ177-140900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
1142 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ212-140900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
1142 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ197-140900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
1142 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ226-140900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
1142 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
