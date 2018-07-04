TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 3, 2018

_____

HGXZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 040827

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 040827

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

TXZ211-042100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

327 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Not

as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph early

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ237-042100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

327 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Not

as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph late

shifting to the south. Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing

to 80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 70 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ337-042100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

327 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ437-042100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent late increasing to 90 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ196-042100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

327 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph late increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the morning, then shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ195-042100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

327 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ214-042100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

327 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds around 5 mph late shifting to the south. Chance of

rain 70 percent late increasing to 90 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ210-042100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing

to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ227-042100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

327 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Not

as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph early in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ238-042100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

327 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely late. Showers, thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late shifting to the

south. Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to 90 percent in

the morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ338-042100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

327 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely late. Showers, thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph late becoming south

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late

increasing to 90 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s

coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around

80 coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ438-042100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely late. Showers, thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph late becoming south

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late

increasing to 90 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ198-042100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing

to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ213-042100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Not

as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ313-042100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

327 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the

mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph late shifting to the south.

Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to 90 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ163-042100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

327 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ235-042100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent

increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ335-042100-

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-042100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

327 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph late shifting to the

southeast. Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to

80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ300-042100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the

mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph late shifting to the south.

Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ176-042100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

327 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ236-042100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ336-042100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the morning increasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ436-042100-

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent late increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ199-042100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent late increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ179-042100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

327 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ178-042100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

327 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the east in the morning,

then shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent late increasing to 60 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ164-042100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

327 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ177-042100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

327 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ212-042100-

Waller-