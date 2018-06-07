TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 6, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

256 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s

coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s

coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

