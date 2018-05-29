TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
Published 3:33 am, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
226 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
TXZ211-292100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
226 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy fog late. Lows
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ237-292100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
226 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ337-292100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
226 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ437-292100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
226 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ196-292100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
226 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ195-292100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
226 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ214-292100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
226 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s inland...in the upper 80s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ210-292100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
226 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming south
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ227-292100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
226 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ238-292100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
226 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ338-292100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
226 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s inland...around
90 coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...
around 80 coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...
around 80 coast.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ438-292100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
226 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ198-292100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
226 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ213-292100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
226 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ313-292100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
226 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ163-292100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
226 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Light winds late becoming southwest around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ235-292100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
226 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ335-292100-
Coastal Jackson-
226 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ200-292100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
226 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ300-292100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
226 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ176-292100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
226 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming southwest around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy fog late.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ236-292100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
226 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ336-292100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
226 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 90.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows around
80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ436-292100-
Matagorda Islands-
226 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ199-292100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
226 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ179-292100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
226 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late
becoming west around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ178-292100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
226 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late
becoming southwest around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ164-292100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
226 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming
southwest around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ177-292100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
226 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ212-292100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
226 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy fog late. Lows
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ197-292100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
226 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ226-292100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
226 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the
morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming south and
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
