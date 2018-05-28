TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
Updated 3:39 pm, Monday, May 28, 2018
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
227 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
Austin-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
227 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Inland Brazoria-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
227 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy late. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Coastal Brazoria-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
227 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming clear
until late night then becoming partly cloudy late. Patchy fog
late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 90.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear
after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Patchy fog late.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Brazoria Islands-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
227 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear
after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows around 80.
South winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Brazos-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
227 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Burleson-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
227 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming clear.
Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Chambers-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
227 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s
inland...in the upper 80s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s inland...around
90 coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s coast.
Colorado-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
227 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Fort Bend-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
227 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy late. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Inland Galveston-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
227 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming clear
until late night then becoming partly cloudy late. Patchy fog
late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Coastal Galveston-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
227 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ438-290900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
227 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
Grimes-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
227 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Inland Harris-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
227 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the evening shifting to the
south in the evening, then shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Coastal Harris-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
227 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph early in the evening shifting to the
southwest.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Houston-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
227 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Inland Jackson-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
227 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear.
Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Coastal Jackson-
Coastal Jackson-
227 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming clear
in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy
fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northern Liberty-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
227 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southern Liberty-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
227 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph early in the evening shifting
to the west.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Madison-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
227 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming clear.
Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Inland Matagorda-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
227 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy late. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Coastal Matagorda-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
227 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming mostly
clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy late. Patchy
fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 90. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Matagorda Islands-
Matagorda Islands-
227 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming mostly
clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Montgomery-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
227 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming clear.
Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Polk-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
227 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
San Jacinto-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
227 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Trinity-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
227 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening
becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Walker-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
227 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming clear.
Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Waller-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
227 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Washington-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
227 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Wharton-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
227 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy late. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
