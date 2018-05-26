TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
Updated 10:22 am, Saturday, May 26, 2018
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 26, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
912 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
TXZ211-262100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
912 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ237-262100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
912 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ337-262100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
912 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ437-262100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
912 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny
in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ196-262100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
912 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ195-262100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
912 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ214-262100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
912 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s inland...
in the upper 80s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent early in the morning increasing to 30 percent in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the
lower 90s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the
lower 90s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the
lower 90s coast.
TXZ210-262100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
912 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ227-262100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
912 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ238-262100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
912 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ338-262100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
912 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in
the lower 90s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ438-262100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
912 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ198-262100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
912 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ213-262100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
912 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ313-262100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
912 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ163-262100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
912 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ235-262100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
912 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ335-262100-
Coastal Jackson-
912 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ200-262100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
912 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight
then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ300-262100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
912 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ176-262100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
912 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ236-262100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
912 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ336-262100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
912 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ436-262100-
Matagorda Islands-
912 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ199-262100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
912 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ179-262100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
912 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ178-262100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
912 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ164-262100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
912 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ177-262100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
912 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ212-262100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
912 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ197-262100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
912 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ226-262100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
912 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
